Mantra Unveils Burgundy: A New Era in Luxury Real Estate

Real estate brand Mantra introduces Burgundy, aiming to redefine luxury living for Pune’s urban elite. Despite rapid expansion, Mantra maintains a focus on timely project delivery and strong market presence. With projects in sought-after areas, Mantra sets a new benchmark in the competitive Pune real estate market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pune-based real estate giant Mantra has launched Burgundy, a luxury brand designed for the evolving tastes of the urban elite. Burgundy is set to redefine luxury living through contemporary design, curated amenities, and exclusive lifestyles, with three landmark projects unveiled.

The brand witnessed significant success in the past year with ₹1020 crore in inventory sold, displaying strong buyer confidence and Mantra's growing market influence. Several projects achieved complete sell-outs quickly, reinforcing the brand's trusted reputation in Pune's real estate sector.

Despite rapid expansion, Mantra continues to prioritize timely construction. Projects in prime Pune locations, such as Kharadi and Koregaon Park, are progressing well, reflecting the brand's commitment to reliability and quality.

