Mantra Unveils Burgundy: A New Era in Luxury Real Estate

Pune-based real estate giant Mantra has launched Burgundy, a luxury brand designed for the evolving tastes of the urban elite. Burgundy is set to redefine luxury living through contemporary design, curated amenities, and exclusive lifestyles, with three landmark projects unveiled.

The brand witnessed significant success in the past year with ₹1020 crore in inventory sold, displaying strong buyer confidence and Mantra's growing market influence. Several projects achieved complete sell-outs quickly, reinforcing the brand's trusted reputation in Pune's real estate sector.

Despite rapid expansion, Mantra continues to prioritize timely construction. Projects in prime Pune locations, such as Kharadi and Koregaon Park, are progressing well, reflecting the brand's commitment to reliability and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)