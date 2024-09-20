Left Menu

World Stocks Rally Amid Fed's Rate Cuts and Economic Optimism

World stocks neared record highs as the Federal Reserve’s significant rate cut bolstered market confidence, while the yen weakened following comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. Despite Chinese economic concerns, the global market outlook remains positive with stable U.S. economic growth and a resilient job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World stocks hovered near record highs on Friday, buoyed by an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, while the yen dipped as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at delayed rate hikes. The dollar rose 0.8% against the yen to 143.75 after initially falling following the BOJ's decision to keep rates unchanged.

The yen's drop came as Ueda provided limited guidance on future rate hikes, citing uncertainties in the U.S. economy and market volatility. The dollar stabilized after mid-week losses triggered by the Fed's 50 basis point rate cut, which reassured investors it was a precautionary measure for a robust economy rather than a reaction to labor market weaknesses.

The MSCI world stocks index increased 0.1% after a significant 1.6% rise on Thursday, aiming for a 1.5% weekly gain. European stocks fell 0.6%, led by automakers, following Mercedes-Benz's lowered profit margin forecast due to sluggishness in China. Wall Street futures edged lower post a record S&P 500 close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

