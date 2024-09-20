Left Menu

Mumbai Coastal Road Now Open 24/7 from September 21

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that the Mumbai Coastal Road, linking Marine Lines to Worli, will be open for traffic 24/7 starting September 21. Previously operational only on weekdays, the project is 92% complete. Heavy vehicles, two-wheelers, and pedestrians are prohibited, with strict speed limits enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:06 IST
Mumbai Coastal Road Now Open 24/7 from September 21
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that starting September 21, the Mumbai Coastal Road will be accessible to motorists 24/7. Previously, the road was operational from 7 am to midnight only on weekdays.

The BMC stated that 92% of the Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road project, which began on October 13, 2018, has been completed. The road connects Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street) flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The Mumbai police's traffic wing has issued a separate notification banning heavy vehicles from using the new route. The restriction also extends to stopping on the road for taking pictures or shooting videos. Prohibited vehicles include trailers, mixers, tractors, goods vehicles (excluding BEST, state transport buses, and passenger-carrying vehicles), two-wheelers, bicycles, two-wheelers with sidecars, three-wheelers, animal-driven carts, and pedestrians.

Speed limits are strictly enforced: 80 km on straight stretches, 60 km in tunnels, 40 km at turnings, and 30 km at merging points. During the recent Ganpati festival, the road was open 24/7 from September 7 to 17. The BMC emphasized adhering to traffic rules and speed limits to avoid accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024