Mumbai Coastal Road Now Open 24/7 from September 21

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that starting September 21, the Mumbai Coastal Road will be accessible to motorists 24/7. Previously, the road was operational from 7 am to midnight only on weekdays.

The BMC stated that 92% of the Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road project, which began on October 13, 2018, has been completed. The road connects Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street) flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The Mumbai police's traffic wing has issued a separate notification banning heavy vehicles from using the new route. The restriction also extends to stopping on the road for taking pictures or shooting videos. Prohibited vehicles include trailers, mixers, tractors, goods vehicles (excluding BEST, state transport buses, and passenger-carrying vehicles), two-wheelers, bicycles, two-wheelers with sidecars, three-wheelers, animal-driven carts, and pedestrians.

Speed limits are strictly enforced: 80 km on straight stretches, 60 km in tunnels, 40 km at turnings, and 30 km at merging points. During the recent Ganpati festival, the road was open 24/7 from September 7 to 17. The BMC emphasized adhering to traffic rules and speed limits to avoid accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)