BJP's Amit Malviya Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Misleading India’s Youth

BJP IT chief Amit Malviya criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Employment Linked Incentive scheme, accusing him of misleading India's youth. Malviya highlighted massive job creation under the NDA compared to the UPA and countered Gandhi's claims about government inaction on employment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:15 IST
BJP leader Amit Malviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya denounced Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the government's Employment Linked Incentive scheme. Malviya accused Gandhi of 'gaslighting' India's youth through misinformation and a strategic distortion of facts.

Malviya contrasted job creation statistics, asserting that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi far outpaced the previous United Progressive Alliance in generating employment opportunities. While the UPA's decade-long tenure saw 2.9 crore jobs, Modi's government allegedly created 17.19 crore jobs in a similar timeframe, with 4.6 crore jobs added last year alone.

Intensifying his rebuttal, Malviya highlighted an increase in youth employability from 34% under the UPA to 55% today. He detailed the PM Internship scheme's impact, providing numerous internships nationwide, and challenged Gandhi's stance on cronyism by referencing past scandals under Congress' rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

