House Arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sparks Outrage Over Waqf Amendment Act

The arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and Kashmir's chief cleric, has stirred controversy after he was prevented from delivering his Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid. Raising an outcry, the incident calls attention to concerns over alleged infringement of religious rights by authorities.

Mirwaiz has voiced discontent, claiming via platform X that his basic religious liberties are being trampled upon. Critically, this development coincides with the unveiling of a resolution by the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) against the recent alterations introduced by the Waqf Amendment Act.

The MMU's resolution has outlined apprehensions about the changes in Waqf management, which many in the Muslim community see as potentially undermining their oversight of religious endowments. Concerns highlight diminished roles for Islamic bodies, transfer of key decision-making powers, and the involvement of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards, altering the traditional Waqf framework.

