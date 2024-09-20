Left Menu

German Economy Minister Aims to Support Volkswagen Amid Cost-Cutting Challenges

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has expressed his intention to assist Volkswagen in navigating its cost-cutting phase without resorting to site closures. This comes amid negotiations with unions over wage agreements and potential plant shutdowns. Habeck emphasizes the government's role in improving the market framework for electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:09 IST
German Economy Minister Aims to Support Volkswagen Amid Cost-Cutting Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck stated on Friday his desire to help Volkswagen navigate a period of cost-cutting without closing sites. This reflects concerns surrounding Germany's largest carmaker.

During a visit to Volkswagen's Emden factory, Habeck emphasized maintaining personnel policy within the collective bargaining framework. His comments come as Volkswagen prepares for heated wage talks with unions, raising global industry concerns. While supportive, Habeck noted that structural changes are Volkswagen's responsibility, with politicians only improving market signals, notably for electric vehicle incentives.

Amid deteriorating industry conditions, with BMW and Mercedes-Benz cutting outlooks, Habeck plans a Monday virtual meeting with industry leaders to bolster Germany's electric vehicle market status. The government is closely monitoring Volkswagen, which employs 300,000 people in Europe's largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024