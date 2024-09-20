IDA Education Awards 2024: Honoring Excellence and Innovation in Indian Education

The Indian Didactics Association hosted the prestigious IDA Education Awards 2024, recognizing groundbreaking efforts by educational institutions across India. This year, institutions from Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra claimed top honors during the Awards Night at Didac India 2024, held in Yashobhoomi, New Delhi from September 18-20.

With over 3000 nominations from 24 states, the awards highlighted excellence across 31 categories, spanning foundational years, K-12 education, and higher education. Additionally, five special Jury Awards honored institutions making significant strides in educational pedagogy. Delhi NCR shone brightly in foundational education, claiming four awards, including accolades for Bachpan Playschool, Summer Fields International, The Shri Ram Wonder Years Ashok Vihar, and Clay Preschool.

Karnataka's educational landscape also stood out, winning four top awards in the K-12 and higher education categories. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu secured distinctions across a range of categories, with schools like Lodha World School Thane, Fravashi International Academy, and Thiagarajar College of Engineering being recognized. The awards, judged by a panel of over 120 global luminaries, are a hallmark of fairness and transparency, aligning with the innovations showcased at the Didac India event.

Organized annually by Messe Stuttgart India and in collaboration with the IDA, the Didac India expo has been a cornerstone event for the education and skills sector for 14 years. The event features cutting-edge edtech innovations and reflects the dynamic evolution of educational practices in India.

