Ramco Cements Boosts Grinding Capacity by Nearly 1 MTPA

Tamil Nadu-based Ramco Cements announced on Friday that it has successfully increased its cement grinding capacity by nearly one million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The company achieved this through debottlenecking operations at its Kalavatala Plant in Andhra Pradesh, enhancing the capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA.

Additionally, similar efforts at its Valapady Grinding Unit in Salem District, Tamil Nadu, have raised the capacity from 1.6 MTPA to 2 MTPA.

According to a company regulatory filing, the total grinding capacity now stands at 24.04 MTPA, up from 23.14 MTPA, thanks to an investment of Rs 58 crore.

The company has received the necessary consents to operate from authorities for the increased capacities.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Ramco Cements reported revenues amounting to Rs 9,349.83 crore. The company operates five integrated cement units and six grinding units.

(With inputs from agencies.)