Himachal Revises Power Tariffs: Subsidies Reduced for Industrial, Domestic Consumers

Himachal Pradesh will discontinue the Re 1 per unit electricity subsidy for industrial consumers and cap the domestic subsidy at 300 units per month from October 1, 2024. Revised tariffs will range from Rs 1.83 to Rs 6.25 per unit, generating an annual revenue of Rs 700 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh will halt the Re 1 per unit electricity subsidy for industrial consumers and cap subsidies for domestic users at 300 units monthly starting October 1, 2024.

The new tariffs, which fall between Rs 1.83 and Rs 6.25 per unit, are expected to generate Rs 700 crore per year, officials said on Friday.

Despite the tariff rationalization, electricity prices will remain lower in Himachal compared to neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, the officials added.

