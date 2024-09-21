Left Menu

Sleeper Bus Overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Injuring 38

A sleeper bus traveling from Gonda to Delhi overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near the Tivra police station area, injuring 38 passengers. The accident occurred around 12:15 am on Saturday. Three of the injured passengers are in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:24 IST
A tragic accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Saturday morning, where a sleeper bus overturned, resulting in injuries to 38 passengers, according to officials.

The bus, en route from Gonda to Delhi, hit a divider in the Tivra police station area at around 12:15 am. Circle Officer Priyanka Vajpayee confirmed the incident and provided initial details about the mishap.

The injured were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital, with three passengers reported to be in critical condition.

