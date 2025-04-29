Trump Administration Eases Automotive Tariffs for Domestic Manufacturers

The Trump administration is taking significant steps to reduce the impact of automotive tariffs on the U.S. car industry by revising certain duties. This move aims to lighten the load for domestic manufacturers while maintaining tariffs on fully assembled cars imported from abroad.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick praised the development, stating it reinforces President Trump's commitment to building strong partnerships with American automakers and workers. 'This deal is a major victory for the President's trade policy,' Lutnick proclaimed, noting how it benefits companies that manufacture domestically and encourages foreign manufacturers to increase their investments in America.

The change, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, indicates a strategic shift in handling foreign automotive parts and whole vehicles, seeking to bolster the domestic manufacturing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)