Left Menu

West Bengal-Jharkhand Border Reopens After 24-Hour Shutdown Amid Flood Controversy

The West Bengal-Jharkhand border has reopened after a 24-hour closure due to flooding caused by the Damodar Valley Corporation. The closure stranded thousands of trucks, leading to political and administrative turmoil. Mamata Banerjee faced backlash for the decision, which was eventually reversed following pressure from various stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:34 IST
West Bengal-Jharkhand Border Reopens After 24-Hour Shutdown Amid Flood Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal-Jharkhand border has reopened after being closed for around 24 hours, allowing stranded trucks to resume their journey, officials said on Saturday.

The West Bengal government had initially closed the border due to flooding caused by the Damodar Valley Corporation's release of water from dams along the inter-state boundary.

Truck operators have stated that while the border is now open, it will take time to clear the backlog of vehicles. The closure had caused significant disruptions, including to emergency services.

In response to the reopening, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, criticized Mamata Banerjee's administration, accusing it of poorly handling the situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the flooding was due to unregulated water release by the DVC to protect Jharkhand, threatening to sever all ties with the organization and accusing the Centre of failing to manage the situation.

A DVC official clarified that the water release was directed by the Central Water Commission and has since been halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024