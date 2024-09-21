West Bengal-Jharkhand Border Reopens After 24-Hour Shutdown Amid Flood Controversy

The West Bengal-Jharkhand border has reopened after being closed for around 24 hours, allowing stranded trucks to resume their journey, officials said on Saturday.

The West Bengal government had initially closed the border due to flooding caused by the Damodar Valley Corporation's release of water from dams along the inter-state boundary.

Truck operators have stated that while the border is now open, it will take time to clear the backlog of vehicles. The closure had caused significant disruptions, including to emergency services.

In response to the reopening, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, criticized Mamata Banerjee's administration, accusing it of poorly handling the situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the flooding was due to unregulated water release by the DVC to protect Jharkhand, threatening to sever all ties with the organization and accusing the Centre of failing to manage the situation.

A DVC official clarified that the water release was directed by the Central Water Commission and has since been halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)