Left Menu

Bengal Polls: Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee in High-Stakes Showdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of altering the state's demography for electoral gain. With assembly polls approaching, infiltration and corruption have become central issues. Banerjee retaliated, questioning national security under the BJP-led central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:27 IST
Bengal Polls: Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee in High-Stakes Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a fierce attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of 'dangerously altering' the state's demography by supporting Bangladeshi infiltration for electoral gains. Shah, who is visiting Bengal to assess the BJP's preparedness for upcoming assembly elections, declared that combating infiltration would be key for the party.

In response, Mamata Banerjee questioned the BJP-led central government's handling of national security, suggesting that infiltration is a wider issue, not isolated to Bengal. As the state assembly polls draw near, political tensions between Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP are escalating.

Shah alleged that Banerjee's government fosters corruption and misgovernance, turning Bengal into a haven for infiltrators. Both leaders continue to rally their bases, with Shah promising to revive Bengal's cultural heritage if the BJP wins. As accusations fly, the political battle intensifies ahead of the high-stakes election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025