Bengal Polls: Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee in High-Stakes Showdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a fierce attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of 'dangerously altering' the state's demography by supporting Bangladeshi infiltration for electoral gains. Shah, who is visiting Bengal to assess the BJP's preparedness for upcoming assembly elections, declared that combating infiltration would be key for the party.

In response, Mamata Banerjee questioned the BJP-led central government's handling of national security, suggesting that infiltration is a wider issue, not isolated to Bengal. As the state assembly polls draw near, political tensions between Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP are escalating.

Shah alleged that Banerjee's government fosters corruption and misgovernance, turning Bengal into a haven for infiltrators. Both leaders continue to rally their bases, with Shah promising to revive Bengal's cultural heritage if the BJP wins. As accusations fly, the political battle intensifies ahead of the high-stakes election.

(With inputs from agencies.)