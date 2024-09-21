Railway Sabotage Foiled in Surat: Alert Lineman Saves the Day

Unidentified persons allegedly tampered with a railway track by removing fish plates and loosening several bolts in an attempt to derail trains in Gujarat's Surat district on Saturday, police said.

The sabotage attempt was discovered before any train could pass through the affected track section between Kosamba and Kim railway stations. A vigilant lineman identified the damage and alerted railway authorities in the early hours.

Superintendent of Police, Surat (rural), Hitesh Joysar noted that the culprits had removed two fish plates and 40-50 bolts from the track. Subsequent repairs by railway engineers resumed normal train movement swiftly, averting potential disaster. Both railway and local police have initiated a thorough investigation into the sabotage.

