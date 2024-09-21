Left Menu

Rich's Launches Versatie Gold Cooking Cream: Revolutionizing Culinary Creativity

Rich's introduces Versatie Gold Cooking Cream, a versatile and high-performance product for professional chefs. The cream is stable at high temperatures and suitable for both hot and cold applications. It's perfect for a variety of dishes, offering exceptional taste and ease of use.

Updated: 21-09-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:09 IST
Versatie Gold in Daal Makhani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 21: Rich's, a global innovator in bakery and culinary solutions, has unveiled its latest product, the Versatie Gold Cooking Cream. This new addition promises to redefine versatility in professional kitchens, supporting both hot and cold culinary applications.

Designed for multifunctional use, Versatie Gold Cooking Cream adds a rich, creamy texture to dishes without splitting or oozing fat under high heat. It's ideal for gravies, pastas, dips, and sauces, and perfect for intricate dishes like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhni. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Managing Director at Rich Products & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RPSPL), describes it as a 'game-changer' for chefs and industrial kitchens.

Chefs have praised the product's stability with acidic ingredients, ensuring it doesn't curdle. Rich's, known for premium bakery innovations since 1945, continues to set industry standards with Versatie Gold Cooking Cream. Trusted in over 100 countries, this new product offers unmatched culinary versatility and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

