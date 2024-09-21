Left Menu

IYDF and Tap For Tech Bring Hope to Janki Sanskar Kendra Orphanage

On September 18, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Tap For Tech, along with dedicated volunteers, provided educational and living supplies to over 36 children at Janki Sanskar Kendra orphanage in Lucknow. Their initiative brings material support and emotional comfort to the children.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:29 IST
IYDF and Tap For Tech Pave the Way to a Brighter Future for Underprivileged Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming initiative on September 18, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Tap For Tech to support over 36 children at Janki Sanskar Kendra orphanage in Lucknow. Alongside 13 dedicated volunteers, they brought essential educational and living supplies to the orphanage, brightening the children's lives.

The event, spearheaded by Rajendra Gupta, head of Tap For Tech, aimed to provide not just material support but also emotional solace. Volunteers engaged with the children, discussing their dreams and future goals, offering companionship and mentorship that went beyond the donations of notebooks, pencil sets, snacks, and hygiene essentials.

Rajendra Gupta reflected, "Helping these children brings immense happiness. Our volunteers not only gave but also received a lot through this experience. By learning about the children's needs and goals, we realize there is much more to be done." IYDF and Tap For Tech plan to continue such initiatives, ensuring every child has a chance at a hopeful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

