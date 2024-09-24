France's Finance Minister Faces Uncertain Budget Deficit

France's newly appointed Finance Minister Antoine Armand on Tuesday declined to say whether the country will meet its current budget deficit projection this year. Armand stated he was working on a 'credible' update on the situation to be presented soon.

Last week, French paper Les Echos reported that the ministry expected the nation's budget deficit could reach up to 6% of GDP in 2024. This figure is substantially higher than the 5.1% given in the latest official forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)