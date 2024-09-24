L&T Secures Major Middle East Contracts to Boost HVDC Grids

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has won significant contracts in the Middle East to enhance high-voltage electricity grids, with an estimated value of Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 crore. The projects, classified as mega orders, encompass High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission systems and Gas Insulated Substations (GIS), key components in modernizing and interconnecting regional grids in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to L&T.

L&T is responsible for establishing +-500kV HVDC transmission links. These links play a crucial role in interconnecting various operating regions within the national grid, facilitating seamless power exchange and enhancing grid stability. This initiative is in line with Saudi Arabia's broader goal of modernizing its infrastructure while incorporating renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, L&T has secured three additional packages in the country, which include two 380kV overhead transmission lines and the construction of a bulk supply 380kV gas-insulated substation (GIS). These new systems are designed to interconnect renewable energy sources and strengthen the overall grid infrastructure, leading to a more robust and efficient power network.

In Abu Dhabi, L&T has been assigned a contract to build two critical 400kV gas-insulated substations. The scope of work includes the installation of series current-limiting reactors, auto transformers, advanced control and protection systems, and substation monitoring tools. The project will also integrate telecommunication systems and connect the substations with Abu Dhabi's Load Dispatch Centre to ensure enhanced grid management and fault detection capabilities.

These advancements will substantially increase the power transfer capacity of the electricity grid, making it more efficient and reliable. T. Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (utilities) at L&T, expressed his confidence in the company's pivotal role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure.

'The fortification and modernization of transmission systems is the foremost step in establishing a secure, resilient grid capable of handling variable renewable generation in an evolving energy market. We thank our customers for entrusting these projects to us,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)