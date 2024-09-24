IYDF and Vivekanand Law Academy Host Vital Charity Event in Bihar

On September 18, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Vivekanand Law Academy, successfully organized a heartwarming charity event in Dilawarpur, Bahadurpur District, Bihar, India. This initiative aimed to extend educational resources, daily necessities, and recreational items to underprivileged children, significantly enhancing their learning environments and overall quality of life. The event attracted strong community support and volunteers, benefitting 40 children.

Under the leadership of Vivek Kumar Gupta, a dedicated team of volunteers, including Anushka, Manya, and Aarti Kumari, distributed educational supplies, essential food items, and entertainment materials. Donations ranged from learning boards and stationery to dairy products and recreational items like board games and skipping ropes.

Throughout the event, children participated in various activities, including meditation sessions and games like Kho-Kho, which boosted their physical fitness and teamwork skills. Volunteers' commitment and kindness left a lasting impact, receiving heartfelt appreciation from both the community and parents. Organizer Vivek Kumar Gupta expressed his desire to continue these impactful events in the future, bringing hope and better living conditions to more children.

