Nora Fatehi: Resilient After Traumatic Car Accident Near Sunburn Fest
Actor Nora Fatehi survived a traumatic car accident en route to the Sunburn music festival but was 'slightly traumatized.' The 33-year-old's vehicle was hit by a drunk driver, leaving her with minor injuries and a concussion. Undeterred, Fatehi performed at the event, urging fans against drunk driving.
- Country:
- India
Actor Nora Fatehi was involved in a severe car accident while heading to the Sunburn music festival in Mumbai. Fatehi shared her ordeal on social media, stating that a drunk driver rammed into her vehicle, causing a traumatic experience.
The incident left the 33-year-old with minor injuries and a slight concussion. Despite the terrifying encounter, Fatehi expressed gratitude for her safety. She used her platform to reinforce the dangers of drunk driving, emphasizing her aversion to alcohol and substances altering mental states.
In a display of resilience, Fatehi performed at the festival alongside DJ David Guetta. She highlighted her commitment to her career, stating that no obstacle, even a car crash, would deter her from achieving her ambitions and seizing opportunities.
