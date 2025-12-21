Left Menu

Nora Fatehi: Resilient After Traumatic Car Accident Near Sunburn Fest

Actor Nora Fatehi survived a traumatic car accident en route to the Sunburn music festival but was 'slightly traumatized.' The 33-year-old's vehicle was hit by a drunk driver, leaving her with minor injuries and a concussion. Undeterred, Fatehi performed at the event, urging fans against drunk driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:56 IST
Nora Fatehi: Resilient After Traumatic Car Accident Near Sunburn Fest
Nora Fatehi
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Nora Fatehi was involved in a severe car accident while heading to the Sunburn music festival in Mumbai. Fatehi shared her ordeal on social media, stating that a drunk driver rammed into her vehicle, causing a traumatic experience.

The incident left the 33-year-old with minor injuries and a slight concussion. Despite the terrifying encounter, Fatehi expressed gratitude for her safety. She used her platform to reinforce the dangers of drunk driving, emphasizing her aversion to alcohol and substances altering mental states.

In a display of resilience, Fatehi performed at the festival alongside DJ David Guetta. She highlighted her commitment to her career, stating that no obstacle, even a car crash, would deter her from achieving her ambitions and seizing opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025