Gautam Adani Explores Partnership with Bombardier

Billionaire Gautam Adani has met with Bombardier CEO Eric Martel to discuss collaboration opportunities in aircraft services and the defence sector. Adani's conglomerate, which runs multiple airports in India, aims to create transformative partnerships to bolster India's aviation industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:20 IST
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani Image Credit: ANI
Billionaire Gautam Adani has engaged in discussions with Bombardier chief executive Eric Martel to explore potential collaborations in aircraft services and the defence sector.

Adani's diversified conglomerate, which spans from ports to energy and operates seven airports in India, is seeking to strengthen its aviation footprint.

''Powering India's aviation growth! Had a great discussion with @Bombardier CEO Éric Martel on transformative partnerships in Aircraft Services, MRO and Defence. Together, we are harnessing synergies for a stronger, self-reliant India,'' Adani announced on social media platform X. Specific details of the meeting, held on Tuesday, were not disclosed.

