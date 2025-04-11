Yuan's Resilience Tested Amidst Escalating US-China Trade Tensions

China's yuan managed to pull back slightly from a significant dip against a weakening US dollar on Friday. However, it recorded a 19-month low versus the currencies of its major trading partners amidst persistent trade tensions between the two leading global economies.

The reinstated financial market selling followed a temporary tariff halt by US President Donald Trump. While China was notably excluded from this break, Trump's imposition of a 145% effective tariff on Chinese imports continued, highlighting strained economic relations.

As China grapples with reviving post-COVID-19 economic growth, the People's Bank of China acted to prevent drastic yuan depreciations. It directed major banks to curtail dollar purchases, aiming to balance the cost dynamics of exports with the risks posed to economic stability by potential capital outflows.

