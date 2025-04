West Bengal vs Governor: The Battle Over Pending Bills

In a heated political scenario, West Bengal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, has raised concerns over Governor C V Ananda Bose's actions regarding pending Bills. Chattopadhyay accuses the governor of overstepping authority by calling officers for discussions.

This development follows a recent Supreme Court verdict favoring Tamil Nadu's government, directing governors to expedite decisions on state Bills. West Bengal's Speaker, Biman Banerjee, echoes similar hopes for Bill approvals in the state.

The Raj Bhavan asserts it has sought further information for pending legislation while facing criticism for delays, a situation highlighted by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as a collective victory for state autonomy across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)