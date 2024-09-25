Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Rae Bareli-Sultanpur Highway

In a tragic accident, two individuals were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur Highway, police reported.

The incident, which took place near Mamta Steel Factory, claimed the lives of Radheshyam Yadav (50) from Gorakhpur and Raju (26) from Rae Bareli. They are believed to be the driver and cleaner of one of the trucks involved.

The injured individual, identified as Harikesh Yadav (45) from Rae Bareli, is currently receiving medical treatment at Gauriganj District Hospital. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)