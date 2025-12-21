Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over SHANTI Bill's Journey Through Parliament

The SHANTI Bill was passed in India's Parliament, drawing criticism from the Congress for allegedly benefiting private entities like the Adani Group and aiming to restore ties with the US. The Bill seeks to open India's nuclear sector to private firms, sparking debate on its impact on public infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:59 IST
  • India

The passage of the SHANTI Bill in India's Parliament has sparked significant criticism from the Congress party, which accuses the Modi government of prioritizing private interests. According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the Bill was pushed through to benefit both the Adani Group and reestablish rapport with the United States.

Ramesh has called the Bill the TRUMP Act, suggesting its provisions align with US interests, specifically regarding nuclear liability rules. The SHANTI Bill aims to open India's nuclear sector for private participation, a move that has raised concerns over the neglect of public infrastructure development.

Debate in the Rajya Sabha witnessed opposition attempts to defer the Bill to a parliamentary committee, which were ultimately unsuccessful. The government claims the Bill will enhance India's self-reliance in nuclear energy, but critics urge for a balance between private sector involvement and public sector growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

