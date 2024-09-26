Left Menu

ICIEC and KIND Sign MoU to Boost Public-Private Partnerships in Member States

The MoU will focus on projects related to critical infrastructure, clean energy technologies, renewable energy generation, and urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:43 IST
Eng. Yasser Alaki emphasized that this partnership will leverage the expertise of both institutions to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the region. Image Credit: Twitter(@ICIEC_IDB)

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer under the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND). The agreement, signed in Korea by Eng. Yasser Alaki, ICIEC's Director of Business Development, and Mr. Byung Chul Won, KIND's Executive Vice President, aim to strengthen collaboration on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in ICIEC Member States and the Republic of Korea.

This collaboration highlights ICIEC's ongoing commitment to facilitating investment and sustainable development across its Member States, with both organizations anticipating impactful outcomes through their shared objectives.

