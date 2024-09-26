Left Menu

Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union Presents Demands to Minister

The Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union has submitted a list of demands to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, including filling vacant posts and approving a risk and hardship allowance. The union emphasized the need for fresh recruitment and duty rosters to meet the increasing workload due to significant infrastructure growth.

Sawaimadhopur | Updated: 26-09-2024
The Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU) has submitted a list of demands to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, advocating for urgent actions such as filling vacant posts and approving a much-needed risk and hardship allowance.

During Vaishnaw's visit to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, union officer bearers underlined the critical issues faced by signal and telecom maintainers. 'The Hon'ble minister assured us that he would look into our demands and make a positive decision. We are very hopeful about his assurances,' stated Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary, IRSTMU.

Among immediate concerns, the union highlighted the necessity of fresh recruitment, a duty roster, and the Finance Ministry's approval for the allowance proposal pending for several months. Additionally, the creation of new non-gazetted posts was requested due to a 269% increase in track circuits, a significant rise in signals, and automatic signalling.

