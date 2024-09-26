Pope Francis Calls on Luxembourg to Increase Aid to Developing Nations
Pope Francis urged Luxembourg to use its wealth to assist developing nations during his visit. He emphasized that with wealth comes responsibility and called for increased foreign aid to alleviate refugee crises. He praised Luxembourg's example in integrating migrants and highlighted their low fertility rate, urging more births.
Pope Francis on Thursday urged Luxembourg's leaders to allocate more resources to improve conditions in developing countries. The pontiff, visiting the wealthy nation, suggested increased foreign aid to help reduce the influx of refugees and migrants to Europe.
Addressing political and civil leaders at the Cercle Cite palace, Francis highlighted the responsibility that comes with wealth. He called for constant vigilance to assist disadvantaged nations in overcoming poverty.
Later, Francis praised Luxembourg's efforts in integrating migrants, noting its half-foreign population and urged higher birth rates. The visit, which also includes a stop in Belgium, emphasizes his papal focus on care for migrants and human dignity.
