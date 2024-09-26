Left Menu

Pope Francis Calls on Luxembourg to Increase Aid to Developing Nations

Pope Francis urged Luxembourg to use its wealth to assist developing nations during his visit. He emphasized that with wealth comes responsibility and called for increased foreign aid to alleviate refugee crises. He praised Luxembourg's example in integrating migrants and highlighted their low fertility rate, urging more births.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:13 IST
Pope Francis Calls on Luxembourg to Increase Aid to Developing Nations
Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Thursday urged Luxembourg's leaders to allocate more resources to improve conditions in developing countries. The pontiff, visiting the wealthy nation, suggested increased foreign aid to help reduce the influx of refugees and migrants to Europe.

Addressing political and civil leaders at the Cercle Cite palace, Francis highlighted the responsibility that comes with wealth. He called for constant vigilance to assist disadvantaged nations in overcoming poverty.

Later, Francis praised Luxembourg's efforts in integrating migrants, noting its half-foreign population and urged higher birth rates. The visit, which also includes a stop in Belgium, emphasizes his papal focus on care for migrants and human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024