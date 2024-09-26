India Climbs to 39th in Global Innovation Index 2024
India has ascended to the 39th position out of 133 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. This marks a significant leap from last year's 40th rank. The improvement is attributed to India's robust knowledge capital, startup ecosystem, and contributions from public and private research organizations.
Last year, India was ranked 40th. The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced the news on the social media platform X, highlighting that the country's innovation landscape continues to flourish due to its innovators and entrepreneurs.
The report attributes India's consistent improvement in the rankings to its strong knowledge capital, vibrant startup ecosystem, and the remarkable contributions from both public and private research organizations. The GII serves as a reliable tool for governments worldwide to assess innovation-driven social and economic changes in their countries.
