India Climbs to 39th in Global Innovation Index 2024

India has made a significant advancement in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, moving up to the 39th spot among 133 economies, as per the latest report from the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Last year, India was ranked 40th. The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced the news on the social media platform X, highlighting that the country's innovation landscape continues to flourish due to its innovators and entrepreneurs.

The report attributes India's consistent improvement in the rankings to its strong knowledge capital, vibrant startup ecosystem, and the remarkable contributions from both public and private research organizations. The GII serves as a reliable tool for governments worldwide to assess innovation-driven social and economic changes in their countries.

