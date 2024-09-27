Man Arrested for Stone-Throwing Incident on Seemanchal Express

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a man suspected of hurling stones at the Seemanchal Express, aiming to cause passengers to drop their phones, officials announced on Friday.

Identified as Mohammed Shameem, alias Golu, the suspect allegedly threw stones at passengers near the Yamuna Bridge on Monday, injuring one person.

GRP Superintendent Abhishek Yadav confirmed Shameem's arrest on Thursday, noting that an FIR was filed under sections 153 and 147 of the Railway Act against unknown persons. During interrogation, Shameem confessed to the crime, admitting his plan to steal mobile phones from passengers disrupted by his actions.

The accused, aged 27 and resident of Unchvaghadi in the Prayagraj Cantt area, has been taken into judicial custody. Shameem has multiple cases pending against him at the GRP station, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)