Madras High Court Upholds Justice: 10 Years for POCSO Offender

In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court has overturned a prior judgment, convicting an accused in a POCSO Act case. The court awarded ten years of Simple Imprisonment to the individual formerly acquitted by a trial court.

Justice P Velmurugan's recent order came after the state government appealed against the trial court's decision dated November 30, 2022, from the Special Judge, Magalir Needhimandram in Udhagamandalam's Nilgiris district. The case involved accusations of sexual involvement with a minor aged 17 by a neighbor she was in love with, leading to a prosecution by the police.

Upon examining the evidence, Justice Velmurugan declared that the POCSO Act's scope did not allow personal relations as a defense. The judgment stressed that societal protection is paramount, underscoring that later marriage did not absolve the accused of prior actions with a minor. Accepting such defenses, the court noted, would undermine the POCSO Act's intention.

