Madras High Court Upholds Justice: 10 Years for POCSO Offender
The Madras High Court reversed a trial court's acquittal, convicting an accused under the POCSO Act for sexually exploiting a minor. The appellate court imposed a 10-year sentence, emphasizing that societal violations transcend personal dynamics, dismissing the defense of subsequent marriage as irrelevant to the offense committed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court has overturned a prior judgment, convicting an accused in a POCSO Act case. The court awarded ten years of Simple Imprisonment to the individual formerly acquitted by a trial court.
Justice P Velmurugan's recent order came after the state government appealed against the trial court's decision dated November 30, 2022, from the Special Judge, Magalir Needhimandram in Udhagamandalam's Nilgiris district. The case involved accusations of sexual involvement with a minor aged 17 by a neighbor she was in love with, leading to a prosecution by the police.
Upon examining the evidence, Justice Velmurugan declared that the POCSO Act's scope did not allow personal relations as a defense. The judgment stressed that societal protection is paramount, underscoring that later marriage did not absolve the accused of prior actions with a minor. Accepting such defenses, the court noted, would undermine the POCSO Act's intention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ Moves to End Harmful Dog Tethering with Stronger Animal Welfare Laws
Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Lawyer Ends Life Amid Depression
Calls for Central Security in Bengal Amid Waqf Law Unrest
Delhi High Court Petition Seeks Revival of Law Officers Contempt Case
Singapore's Political Shift: Lawrence Wong Eyes Greater Dominance in Upcoming Elections