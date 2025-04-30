Left Menu

Madras High Court Upholds Justice: 10 Years for POCSO Offender

The Madras High Court reversed a trial court's acquittal, convicting an accused under the POCSO Act for sexually exploiting a minor. The appellate court imposed a 10-year sentence, emphasizing that societal violations transcend personal dynamics, dismissing the defense of subsequent marriage as irrelevant to the offense committed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:10 IST
Madras High Court Upholds Justice: 10 Years for POCSO Offender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court has overturned a prior judgment, convicting an accused in a POCSO Act case. The court awarded ten years of Simple Imprisonment to the individual formerly acquitted by a trial court.

Justice P Velmurugan's recent order came after the state government appealed against the trial court's decision dated November 30, 2022, from the Special Judge, Magalir Needhimandram in Udhagamandalam's Nilgiris district. The case involved accusations of sexual involvement with a minor aged 17 by a neighbor she was in love with, leading to a prosecution by the police.

Upon examining the evidence, Justice Velmurugan declared that the POCSO Act's scope did not allow personal relations as a defense. The judgment stressed that societal protection is paramount, underscoring that later marriage did not absolve the accused of prior actions with a minor. Accepting such defenses, the court noted, would undermine the POCSO Act's intention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025