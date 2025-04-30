Complex Path to Peace: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies
President Vladimir Putin is open to peace talks regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Despite efforts by the U.S., reaching a swift resolution is challenging due to the complex nature of the war. Moscow seeks diplomatic solutions while holding firm on its conditions, amid strained relations with the West.
President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to peace discussions concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that despite intense discussions with the United States, rapid progress remains elusive due to the intricate dynamics of the conflict.
The United States, under President Donald Trump, has voiced frustration over the stalled negotiations, seeking a swift resolution to the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two. Moscow, however, maintains a firm stance on achieving its goals, preferring peaceful methods but remaining uncompromising on certain conditions.
As tensions between Moscow and the West deepen, with Western leaders condemning Russia's actions as imperial overreach, diplomatic efforts continue. The focus now is on the feasibility of a ceasefire, conditional on mutual concessions, while the U.S. warns of stepping back from mediation if progress remains absent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
