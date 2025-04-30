Cabinet approves Shillong to Silchar highway project at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 cr: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:09 IST
Cabinet approves Shillong to Silchar highway project at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 cr: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shillong
- Silchar
- highway
- project
- infrastructure
- investment
- connectivity
- growth
- economy
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Unveils $100M Investment to Build New School and Classrooms
Vande Bharat Train Set to Transform Kashmir Connectivity
NaBFID and NDB Forge Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Infrastructure Development
China's Growing Trade Connections: A Magnetic Pull for Investment
Telangana Chief Minister's Mission to Japan: A Quest for Industrial Investments