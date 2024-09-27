Better Kitchen Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Culinary and Hospitality

The highly anticipated Better Kitchen Awards & Convention 2024 concluded with resounding success at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport, gathering over 200 of India's top professionals from the culinary, kitchen, and hospitality sectors. The event honored individuals, restaurants, commercial kitchens, and organizations within the HoReCa products sector for their exceptional contributions, setting new benchmarks in innovation, leadership, and best practices.

Established as a hallmark of excellence, the Better Kitchen Awards recognize remarkable achievements across diverse categories, including culinary innovation, procurement excellence, sustainable practices, and leadership. Ekkta Bhargava, Publisher of Better Kitchen and organizer of the event, remarked, 'These awards are a testament to the immense talent, innovation, and dedication within the kitchen and hospitality sectors. They honor those who excel and set new standards of excellence and creativity.'

This year's event extended beyond an awards ceremony, offering a platform for insightful discussions and learning. Industry leaders, keynote speakers, and expert panels addressed critical topics such as talent shortages and hospitality education quality in India, transforming kitchens for profitability, sustainability, responsible sourcing, and more. Renowned chefs like Abhijit Saha, Saby, and Vikas Chawla led workshops exploring emerging trends within the culinary and hospitality landscape. Additionally, Better Kitchen unveiled its highly anticipated Chefs Coffee Table Book, celebrating the evolution of Indian cuisine and chefs on its 9th anniversary.

The convention also provided valuable networking opportunities for attendees to connect, exchange insights, and explore collaborations. The grand awards ceremony honored individuals, restaurants, and organizations for their exceptional achievements, setting new industry benchmarks.

Key winners included: Kitchen Consultant of South India - Subroto Goswami; Kitchen Consultant for Concept-Based Restaurant - Ritesh Tulsian; Brand Manager of the Year - Shivdas Nair; F&B Manager South India - Ashish Dayal; Local Cuisine Restaurant - Bambai; Sous Chef North India - Vikram Shokeen; Innovative Pastry Chef of India - Vivek Chauhan, and many more exceptional talents recognized across various categories.

