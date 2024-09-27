Left Menu

Heartfelt Charity Event Lights Up Lives of Orphaned Children in Ranchi

On September 22, 2024, IYDF and Dental Park Charitable Trust hosted a charity event at Balasray Orphanage, Ranchi. The event provided essential supplies, engaging activities, and a sense of care and support to 15 children. Led by volunteers, the day was filled with joy, companionship, and educational aid.

Updated: 27-09-2024 13:22 IST
Heartfelt Charity Event Lights Up Lives of Orphaned Children in Ranchi
IYDF and Dental Park Charitable Trust Bring Care and Hope to Children at Ranchi Orphanage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with the Dental Park Charitable Trust, organized a charity event on September 22, 2024, at the Balasray Orphanage in Ranchi. The event aimed to improve the daily lives of 15 children by providing essential supplies and engaging activities.

Spearheaded by Dr. Ankit Kumar Singh, volunteers, including Jaya Singh, Ashok Tiwari, Vishakha, Poonam Tiwari, and Simran Singh, worked tirelessly to offer practical assistance and emotional support to the children. The children received food, educational supplies, and took part in interactive activities, visibly uplifted by the companionship extended by the volunteers.

The donations included staple food items like rice and lentils, as well as educational materials and snacks, addressing both the immediate and educational needs of the orphanage. Engaging activities such as sports and craft sessions added an element of joy and creativity, building a memorable day for the children and volunteers alike. Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Singh emphasized the impact of compassion and the importance of ongoing support for underprivileged children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

