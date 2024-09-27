Heartfelt Charity Event Lights Up Lives of Orphaned Children in Ranchi

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with the Dental Park Charitable Trust, organized a charity event on September 22, 2024, at the Balasray Orphanage in Ranchi. The event aimed to improve the daily lives of 15 children by providing essential supplies and engaging activities.

Spearheaded by Dr. Ankit Kumar Singh, volunteers, including Jaya Singh, Ashok Tiwari, Vishakha, Poonam Tiwari, and Simran Singh, worked tirelessly to offer practical assistance and emotional support to the children. The children received food, educational supplies, and took part in interactive activities, visibly uplifted by the companionship extended by the volunteers.

The donations included staple food items like rice and lentils, as well as educational materials and snacks, addressing both the immediate and educational needs of the orphanage. Engaging activities such as sports and craft sessions added an element of joy and creativity, building a memorable day for the children and volunteers alike. Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Singh emphasized the impact of compassion and the importance of ongoing support for underprivileged children.

(With inputs from agencies.)