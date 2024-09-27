Left Menu

India-Bhutan Commerce Secretaries Push for Enhanced Connectivity

At the India-Bhutan Commerce Secretary Level Meeting in Thimphu, officials agreed to accelerate the development of cross-border and connectivity infrastructure. Key topics discussed included integrated check posts, new rail links, and the notification of additional entry points for trade. The next meeting will be held in India.

Natiional flags of India and Bhutan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Tashi Wangmo, co-chaired the India-Bhutan Commerce Secretary Level Meeting (CSLM) in Thimphu on Friday. The meeting emphasized speeding up the development of cross-border trade and connectivity infrastructure, according to a statement from the commerce ministry. Barthwal's official visit to Bhutan lasted from September 27 to 28, 2024.

During the meeting, discussions centered on establishing an Integrated Check Post in Jaigaon-Phuentsholing and new rail links between Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samtse. They also considered notifying additional routes for importing areca nuts and establishing new entry points for food items from Bhutan to India. India agreed to notify an LCS at Samrang upon upgrading the necessary infrastructure and considered importing scrap, boulders, and three species of timber from Bhutan.

Further, the meeting discussed the early operationalization of an agreement between Bhutan's Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) and India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to boosting trade linkages, connectivity, and the smooth supply of essential commodities. They also expressed satisfaction with bilateral efforts like the recent signing of a MoU for the general supply of Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) and related products. The next meeting will be held in India at a mutually convenient time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

