Zomato Co-founder Akriti Chopra Steps Down After 13 Years
Akriti Chopra, co-founder and Chief People Officer of Zomato, has resigned to pursue other interests. Her departure is effective from September 27, 2024. Chopra played a crucial role in establishing and expanding Zomato's legal and finance teams. She has been with the company for 13 years.
Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato announced on Friday that co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra has resigned to pursue other interests.
In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Chopra's resignation will be effective from September 27, 2024. Chopra has been instrumental in setting up and scaling Zomato's legal and finance teams over her 13-year tenure.
Prior to Zomato, Chopra worked with PwC for three years in the tax and regulatory practice. Her resignation follows the exits of other co-founders, including Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar in January last year and Mohit Gupta in November 2022.
