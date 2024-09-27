Left Menu

Nationwide Strike Grounds Brussels Flights

A nationwide strike among security, cleaning, and hospitality workers in Belgium will result in the cancellation of all outgoing flights from Brussels airport on October 1st. While incoming flights may still operate to some extent, a number of them will also face cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A nationwide strike among security, cleaning, and hospitality workers in Belgium will lead to the cancellation of all outgoing flights from Brussels airport on October 1st, the airport announced on Friday.

Incoming flights can continue under limited conditions; however, an unspecified number will also be cancelled, according to the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

