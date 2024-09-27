Nationwide Strike Grounds Brussels Flights
A nationwide strike among security, cleaning, and hospitality workers in Belgium will lead to the cancellation of all outgoing flights from Brussels airport on October 1st, the airport announced on Friday.
Incoming flights can continue under limited conditions; however, an unspecified number will also be cancelled, according to the airport.
