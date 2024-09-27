Left Menu

Odisha CM Unveils Logo for 2025 Business Summit

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled the logo for the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', highlighting initiatives like MSME parks, FDI park, multimodal logistics parks, and industrial corridors. Scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, the event will emphasize Odisha's potential as an industrial leader.

Updated: 27-09-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:08 IST
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday unveiled the logo for 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', aiming to attract global investments to the state. The event is scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi highlighted several key initiatives, including the development of MSME parks in each district, the establishment of an FDI park, multimodal logistics parks, and new industrial corridors, as part of the state's efforts to foster a thriving industrial ecosystem.

"These initiatives are foundational steps towards realising Odisha's long-term goal of becoming a leader in India's industrial landscape," Majhi stated. The upcoming conclave will showcase Odisha's potential as an industrial powerhouse, focusing on teamwork, innovation, and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

