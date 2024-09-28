Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Supply Chain: The Supply Chain Growth Hub

India's supply chain industry, set to reach $380 billion by 2025, is experiencing rapid growth, creating opportunities for businesses and professionals. However, it lacks aspirational status among young professionals. The new Supply Chain Growth Hub aims to change this by fostering knowledge-sharing, upskilling, and collaboration within the industry.

With the Indian economy on the rise, the supply chain industry stands out as one of the fastest-growing sectors, projected to hit $380 billion by 2025. This growth is opening up numerous opportunities for businesses and professionals alike.

However, the industry still struggles to attract young talent, unlike the tech sector. 'The popular notion is that supply chain is a boring field. But in reality, it is a complex and dynamic industry, offering a myriad of exciting problem-solving opportunities every day,' says Vineel Parvataneni, co-founder and COO of Navata Supply Chain Solutions. The advent of machine learning and AI is set to transform the field, making it even more exciting for young professionals.

To address this, Navata Supply Chain Solutions has launched the Supply Chain Growth Hub—a community designed to build knowledge, upskill, network, and grow together within the industry. 'By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, we can turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, driving both industry and economic growth,' says Hima Parvataneni, CEO of Navata Supply Chain Solutions.

