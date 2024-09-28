MK Stalin Lays Foundation for Tata Motors' Plant in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday initiated the construction of Tata Motors' advanced manufacturing facility at Panapakkam SIPCOT, Ranipet. During the ceremony, he underlined Tamil Nadu's critical role as a global business hub, expressing his pride in hosting the plant.

Stalin urged Tata Motors to inject more capital into Tamil Nadu, affirming the bond between the state and the corporation. He showed gratitude towards Tata Motors for their significant investment and commitment to the region.

The Chief Minister emphasized the plant's positive economic impact, projecting 5,000 new jobs and substantial regional development through a Rs 9,000 crore investment. Stalin also personally invited Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to the inauguration, showcasing the collaboration's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)