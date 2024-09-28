Left Menu

MK Stalin Lays Foundation for Tata Motors' Plant in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the construction of Tata Motors' advanced manufacturing plant in Ranipet. Promoting further investments, he highlighted the project's economic benefits and job creation potential. Gratitude was extended to Tata Motors, and a personal invite was offered to N Chandrasekaran for the plant's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:14 IST
MK Stalin Lays Foundation for Tata Motors' Plant in Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin, CM, Tamil Nadu laying foundation stone for Tata Motors' advanced manufacturing plant at Panapakkam SIPCOT (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday initiated the construction of Tata Motors' advanced manufacturing facility at Panapakkam SIPCOT, Ranipet. During the ceremony, he underlined Tamil Nadu's critical role as a global business hub, expressing his pride in hosting the plant.

Stalin urged Tata Motors to inject more capital into Tamil Nadu, affirming the bond between the state and the corporation. He showed gratitude towards Tata Motors for their significant investment and commitment to the region.

The Chief Minister emphasized the plant's positive economic impact, projecting 5,000 new jobs and substantial regional development through a Rs 9,000 crore investment. Stalin also personally invited Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to the inauguration, showcasing the collaboration's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024