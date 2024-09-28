Left Menu

Kerala's Aviation Prospects: A High-Level Meeting in Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi to discuss various aviation issues pertaining to the state. The meeting, held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, also saw the presence of V Abdurahiman, Kerala's Minister for Sports and Minority Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:15 IST
Kerala's Aviation Prospects: A High-Level Meeting in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi on Saturday, focusing on a range of aviation-related issues affecting the state.

The high-level discussion took place at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, marking a significant effort to address Kerala's aviation challenges.

V Abdurahiman, Kerala's Minister for Sports and Minority Affairs, also participated in the meeting, underscoring the state's commitment to improving its aviation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024