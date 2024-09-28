Kerala's Aviation Prospects: A High-Level Meeting in Delhi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi to discuss various aviation issues pertaining to the state. The meeting, held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, also saw the presence of V Abdurahiman, Kerala's Minister for Sports and Minority Affairs.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi on Saturday, focusing on a range of aviation-related issues affecting the state.
The high-level discussion took place at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, marking a significant effort to address Kerala's aviation challenges.
V Abdurahiman, Kerala's Minister for Sports and Minority Affairs, also participated in the meeting, underscoring the state's commitment to improving its aviation infrastructure.
