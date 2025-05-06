Left Menu

Dollar Slides Amid Tariff Policy Uncertainty and Global Market Reactions

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies due to uncertainty over President Trump's tariff policies and potential U.S. economic impacts. Asian and European currencies strengthened against the dollar, driven by shifts in trade speculation and investor reactions, such as fears of new semiconductor tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 03:05 IST
Dollar Slides Amid Tariff Policy Uncertainty and Global Market Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline against key global currencies on Monday, including the yen and the euro, amid the market's growing uncertainty over President Trump's ongoing tariff policies and their implications for the American economy.

Speculation about Taiwan allowing its dollar to appreciate, possibly as part of a trade deal with the U.S., contributed to the weakening dollar, as well as reports of large un-hedged positions being unwound by Taiwanese investors. These events have heightened investor concerns over potential new semiconductor tariffs from the U.S.

Amidst these market shifts, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the tariff strategy, arguing it would ultimately foster long-term economic growth. Market volatility persisted with the dollar's value impacted by these developments, while central banks in Europe prepared for potential policy changes later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025