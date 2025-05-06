Warren Buffett to Remain as Chairman as Berkshire Hathaway Enters New Era

Warren Buffett will continue as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway despite stepping down as CEO, the company disclosed. Greg Abel will assume the role of CEO, signaling a new chapter for Berkshire.

Buffett's surprise announcement comes after more than six decades of leadership, transforming Berkshire into a conglomerate with 189 businesses.

With a stock portfolio that includes giants like Apple, shareholders are reassured by the continuity at the helm, especially with Buffett's ongoing influence in potential future acquisitions.

