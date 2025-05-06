Warren Buffett to Remain as Chairman as Berkshire Hathaway Enters New Era
Warren Buffett will continue as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after Greg Abel becomes CEO, marking a transitional phase for the conglomerate. Despite Buffett's retirement announcement, Abel’s ascension as CEO was expected. Buffett’s continued chairmanship reassures shareholders while ensuring business continuity with potential major acquisitions.
Warren Buffett will continue as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway despite stepping down as CEO, the company disclosed. Greg Abel will assume the role of CEO, signaling a new chapter for Berkshire.
Buffett's surprise announcement comes after more than six decades of leadership, transforming Berkshire into a conglomerate with 189 businesses.
With a stock portfolio that includes giants like Apple, shareholders are reassured by the continuity at the helm, especially with Buffett's ongoing influence in potential future acquisitions.
