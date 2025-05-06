Left Menu

Warren Buffett to Remain as Chairman as Berkshire Hathaway Enters New Era

Warren Buffett will continue as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after Greg Abel becomes CEO, marking a transitional phase for the conglomerate. Despite Buffett's retirement announcement, Abel’s ascension as CEO was expected. Buffett’s continued chairmanship reassures shareholders while ensuring business continuity with potential major acquisitions.

Updated: 06-05-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:58 IST
Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett will continue as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway despite stepping down as CEO, the company disclosed. Greg Abel will assume the role of CEO, signaling a new chapter for Berkshire.

Buffett's surprise announcement comes after more than six decades of leadership, transforming Berkshire into a conglomerate with 189 businesses.

With a stock portfolio that includes giants like Apple, shareholders are reassured by the continuity at the helm, especially with Buffett's ongoing influence in potential future acquisitions.

