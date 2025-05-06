Left Menu

Felony Charges Dropped Against Pro-Palestinian Camp Protesters at University of Michigan

Charges were dropped against seven individuals accused in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest camp at the University of Michigan. The Attorney General cited criticism and procedural delays as reasons for dropping the case. The camp protested the university's investments linked to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Annarbor | Updated: 06-05-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 03:10 IST
Felony Charges Dropped Against Pro-Palestinian Camp Protesters at University of Michigan
In a significant turn of events, state prosecutors have decided to drop felony charges against seven people who were involved in a year-long pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Michigan. The decision was made despite Attorney General Dana Nessel's assertion that the cases were robust.

This comes after substantial criticism and procedural delays. Nessel cited "distractions and ongoing delays" as contributing factors to creating a "circus-like atmosphere," which ultimately influenced the decision not to pursue further legal action.

The protest initially sought to persuade the university to divest from funds connected to Israel, a point which the institution contested by stating that only a minor share of its investments might involve Israeli companies.

