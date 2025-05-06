Felony Charges Dropped Against Pro-Palestinian Camp Protesters at University of Michigan

In a significant turn of events, state prosecutors have decided to drop felony charges against seven people who were involved in a year-long pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Michigan. The decision was made despite Attorney General Dana Nessel's assertion that the cases were robust.

This comes after substantial criticism and procedural delays. Nessel cited "distractions and ongoing delays" as contributing factors to creating a "circus-like atmosphere," which ultimately influenced the decision not to pursue further legal action.

The protest initially sought to persuade the university to divest from funds connected to Israel, a point which the institution contested by stating that only a minor share of its investments might involve Israeli companies.

