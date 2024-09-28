Government Reduces Export Duties on Various Rice Varieties
The government has reduced export duties on non-basmati white rice and various other rice types, including parboiled, husked, and paddy rice. The export duty changes, effective from September 27, 2024, aim to boost exports and enhance farmers' income following the recent removal of the minimum export price on basmati rice.
In a significant move, the government has announced a reduction in export duties on non-basmati white rice, parboiled rice, husked rice, and paddy rice, bringing the new levy down to 10 per cent for these categories.
This decision follows the government's earlier move to abolish the minimum export price for basmati rice, aiming to boost outbound shipments and increase farmers' income.
The updated export duty rates, effective from September 27, 2024, mark a notable shift from the previous 20 per cent duty, indicating a strategic push to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian rice.
