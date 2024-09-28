Government Reduces Export Duties on Various Rice Varieties

In a significant move, the government has announced a reduction in export duties on non-basmati white rice, parboiled rice, husked rice, and paddy rice, bringing the new levy down to 10 per cent for these categories.

This decision follows the government's earlier move to abolish the minimum export price for basmati rice, aiming to boost outbound shipments and increase farmers' income.

The updated export duty rates, effective from September 27, 2024, mark a notable shift from the previous 20 per cent duty, indicating a strategic push to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian rice.

