Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pakistan Claims Six Lives

A tragic helicopter crash on Saturday claimed the lives of six individuals in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, according to officials.

The crash occurred in the North Waziristan district and involved a chartered helicopter of the Mari Petroleum Company, which went down shortly after takeoff due to engine failure, officials reported.

Among the 14 people on board, six were killed and eight were injured, including three Russian pilots who have been transferred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Thal. Authorities have ruled out terrorism and have begun an investigation into the incident. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed condolences and has requested a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)