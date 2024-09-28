Amul's Record Turnover: Achieves 8% Growth in Golden Jubilee Year

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), known for its renowned Amul brand, declared an 8% rise in its turnover, reaching Rs. 59,445 crore for the financial year ending March 2024.

Marking its Golden Jubilee, the organization celebrated a turnover of Rs. 59,545 crore (USD 7 billion) and touted a remarkable 8% year-on-year growth, as highlighted in their 50th annual general meeting.

Additionally, the turnover for the Amul brand escalated to Rs. 80,000 crore (USD 10 billion) in 2023-24, up from Rs. 72,000 crore (USD 9 billion) in the preceding year. Amul earned accolades as the world's strongest food and dairy brand by Brand Finance, UK. The GCMMF, the largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative globally, is expanding with new products, markets, and increased milk processing capacities.

