Odisha Launches Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana to Boost Milk Production

The Odisha government has announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, an ambitious project aimed at increasing milk production in the state. The decision came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Slated to run from 2024 to 2029 with a budget of Rs 1,423.47 crore, the scheme promises financial incentives for rearing cows and buffaloes to boost milk production. Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan revealed that the state would cover 85% of the cattle insurance premium, with farmers paying the remaining 15%.

The plan aims to benefit over 15 lakh dairy farmers and will also strengthen the Odisha Milk Federation (OMFED). The Cabinet has also approved the construction of over 550 quarters for employees of the Orissa High Court and a fee hike for the Advocate General.

