Left Menu

Odisha Launches Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana to Boost Milk Production

The Odisha government has introduced the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana with a budget of Rs 1,423.47 crore to enhance milk production and income of dairy farmers. The scheme will run from 2024-2029, providing incentives for cow and buffalo rearing and covering 85% of cattle insurance premiums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:35 IST
Odisha Launches Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana to Boost Milk Production
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, an ambitious project aimed at increasing milk production in the state. The decision came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Slated to run from 2024 to 2029 with a budget of Rs 1,423.47 crore, the scheme promises financial incentives for rearing cows and buffaloes to boost milk production. Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan revealed that the state would cover 85% of the cattle insurance premium, with farmers paying the remaining 15%.

The plan aims to benefit over 15 lakh dairy farmers and will also strengthen the Odisha Milk Federation (OMFED). The Cabinet has also approved the construction of over 550 quarters for employees of the Orissa High Court and a fee hike for the Advocate General.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024