Israeli Strike Near Beirut Airport: Closest Hit Yet

An Israeli strike impacted an industrial area near Beirut airport, marking the closest attack to the airport buildings. The area is laden with car repair garages. Despite the strike, the airport continues normal operations, as confirmed by Middle East Airlines’ chief Mohammad al-Hout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli strike hit an industrial area just 500 metres away from Beirut airport buildings, a security source disclosed to Reuters. This marks the closest attack to the airport structures thus far.

The impacted area is predominantly filled with car repair garages. Nevertheless, Middle East Airlines' CEO Mohammad al-Hout assured that the airport remains fully operational.

The quick response from the airport authority highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, yet stresses the resilience of critical infrastructure.

